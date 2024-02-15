PCB terminates pacer Haris Rauf's central contract! Here's why

On Thursday (Feb 15), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) terminated pacer Haris Rauf's central contract. The speedster has been severely penalised by the board, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for their tour of Australia, early this year. Following a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee, and taking into account the views of all stakeholders involved, Rauf’s central contract has been terminated from Dec 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.

Rauf left PCB in a spot of bother in Nov 2023 when he opted out of the three-match Test series versus Australia despite assurance from the team management of managing his workload. As a result, Pakistan went ahead with an inexperienced pace attack, already without Naseem Shah, and lost the series 0-3. After his withdrawal, chief selector Wahab Riaz stated while announcing the squad, "He (Rauf) gave his consent, but later he changed his mind because he was worried about his fitness and the workload. His absence will affect the team combination. I was even ready to facilitate him had he not performed in Australia, but he didn't agree."

Also read: Pakistan Cricket Board part ways with Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez following failed stint

'Haris Rauf's response was found unsatisfactory'

A PCB release stated, "The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory."

"The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the statement added.

Despite all the hullabaloo, Rauf was granted the NOC to take part in Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 edition. The speedster was last seen in action during Pakistan's five T20Is versus New Zealand in New Zealand in January.

Early in the day, PCB also parted ways with Mohammed Hafeez who acted as the senior men's team director during Pakistan's tour Down Under (comprising three Tests in Australia and five T20Is in New Zealand). Pakistan fell flat in both the series and returned with only a win in the final T20I versus the Kiwis.

After Hafeez's exit, PCB statement read, "The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men's cricket team, for his invaluable contributions."