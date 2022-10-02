PCB should ask Babar Azam if captaincy is taking a toll on him: Javed Miandad on Pakistan skipper's poor form

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to have an 'honest' conversation with captain Babar Azam amid a drop in his performance. Miandad wants PCB to ask Babar if captaincy is taking a toll on his game and whether the star batter feels he cannot cope with the burden of leading the side.

Babar has been one of Pakistan's most prolific run-getters across formats over the last few years. However, he has struggled with his form of late and has failed to produce big knocks consistently. His rough patch with the bat is a huge concern for Pakistan with the T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia this month.

“Babar is a world-class batsman. But the board should ask him if the captaincy is taking a toll on him. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board. If he feels he can’t both perform with the bat and lead in the field, then the captaincy shouldn’t stay with him. However, the board should clarify to Babar that he is their preferred choice for captain,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Babar is currently leading Pakistan in the ongoing seven-match T20I series against England at home. The Pakistan skipper has managed to spark some sort of a turnaround but has struggled for consistency. After a terrific century in the second T20I, Babar slammed an unbeaten 87 in the 6th T20I against England in Lahore on Friday.

However, his brilliant knock went in vain as Pakistan failed to defend a total of 169 runs and lost the game by 8 wickets with as many as 33 balls to spare. Babar will be hoping to end the series on a high when Pakistan lock horns with England in the 7th and final T20I on Sunday.

The series is currently locked at 3-3 with the final match a decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan will head to Australia for the T20 World Cup starting later this month after the conclusion of the England series.