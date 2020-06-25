PCB seeks written assurance from BCCI on player visas for two World Cups in India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the ICC to get written assurances from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the team would face no issues while getting visas to play in the T20 World Cup 2021 and ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled to be hosted by India.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the board has asked the ICC for visa assurance while also hinting that the T20 World Cup 2020 is likely to be postponed. Khan further said that the tournament could be postponed to 2022 if the showpiece event gets deferred.

“We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in an interview on the Youtube Cricket Baaz Channel.

“The big question now is when the World T20 is held in 2021 will it be hosted by Australia or India as India has the hosting rights for the already scheduled World T20 Cup in 2021.

“The way things are, the gap available in 2022 will be used to accommodate the 2020 World T20 if it is not held this year.”

Khan said that in last few years, many Pakistan sports teams have been denied clearance by the Indian government to play in India. “That is why we have asked for the advance assurances. But eventually it is an ICC event and it is their responsibility to ensure we as a full member and signatory of the participants’ agreement go and play in these ICC events.”

Khan also said that relations between Pakistan and India give no chance to bilateral cricket resuming again between the two neighbours.

“We have a good relationship with the BCCI but we know realistically a bilateral series is not possible in the foreseeable future,” he said.

