After claiming Sri Lanka 'sold' 2011 WC final to India, Lankan minister says it's his 'suspicion'

After accusing that the ICC 2011 World Cup final was “sold” by “certain parties”, former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has now called his claim a “suspicion” that he wants to be investigated thoroughly, nine years after MS Dhoni-led Team India lifted the coveted trophy in Mumbai.

The Sri Lankan government has ordered an enquiry for the claims by Aluthgamage with a special investigation unit recording Aluthgamage’s statement on Wednesday. Apparently, he told the investigation team that he was only suspicious of fixing.

"I want my suspicion investigated," Aluthgamage told reporters.

"I gave to the Police, a copy of the complaint I lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 30 October 2011 regarding the said allegation as then Sports Minister," he said.

Aluthgamage has alleged that Sri Lanka “sold” the game to India and his claims were ridiculed by former Lankan captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene as the duo demanded evidence from him.

"Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister," Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, had stated.

"He needs to take his 'evidence' to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly," Sangakkara tweeted.

Jayawardene, also a former captain who scored a hundred in that game, ridiculed the charge.

"Is the elections around the corner...Like the circus has started...Names and evidence?" he asked in a tweet.

Aluthgamage had cleared that no players were involved in fixing the result, “but certain parties were”.

Even Aravinda de Silva, a former icon who was the then chief selector of Lankan side, has urged the BCCI to conduct its own investigation and put all the claims and rumours to bed.