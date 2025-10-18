/PCB responds after Afghanistan withdraws from tri‑series amid border clashes

Google Preferred
Published: Oct 18, 2025, 16:24 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 16:24 IST
PCB responds after Afghanistan withdraws from tri‑series Photograph: (PTI)

PCB will go ahead with the November tri‑series in Rawalpindi and Lahore, even though the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) pulled out after an alleged Pakistani air‑strike in Paktika province

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday (Oct 18) confirmed that its home tri-series in November will take place as planned, even though Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to withdraw. The series is scheduled from Nov 17 to 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The ACB pulled out after claiming that three young Afghan players and five civilians were killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province, amid the ongoing border clashes between the two countries.

As reported by PTI, a senior PCB official said that the board is now exploring other teams to replace Afghanistan. Sri Lanka will continue to be part of the tri-series.

“The Tri-Series will progress as scheduled even after Afghanistan’s withdrawal. We are looking at a replacement team and once finalised, the announcement will be made. The Tri-Series features a third team in Sri Lanka so it is on from 17th November,” he said.

Afghanistan has not played any bilateral series with Pakistan since becoming a Test nation. However, before getting the full ICC status, Afghanistan’s A teams often toured Pakistan and many Afghan players used to train there. Earlier, Pakistan also allowed Afghan cricketers to take part in its domestic tournaments.

According to reports, the PCB’s cricket department is now considering inviting associate teams like Nepal and the UAE to replace Afghanistan in the upcoming tri-series, but their main goal is to include another Test-playing nation.

Pakistan will also host Sri Lanka for a three-match bilateral T20I series from Nov 11 to 15.

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs.

