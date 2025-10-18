/Afghanistan withdraws from tri series involving Pakistan as deadly air strikes kill three cricketers

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially withdrawn from the upcoming tri-series involving Pakistan after air strikes in Paktika Province in the wee hours of Saturday (Oct 18). Alleging Pakistan for the deadly air strikes, at least 10 people were killed, including three Afghan cricketers, in the Urgun district. To condemn the act, ACB has decided to withdraw from the tri-series, which was set to start in November.

Afghanistan pulls out of Pakistan tri-series

The ACB in a statement said, “Three players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering. The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family.

“The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province.” It added, "In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

The tri-series was scheduled in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were involved. However, taking a strong stand, the series is now in limbo as Afghanistan won’t travel to either Lahore or Rawalpindi, two locations where the series was set to take place.

Rashid condemns deadly attack

Afghanistan legend Rashid Khan condemned the air strikes in Paktika Province as called it “immoral” and “barbaric” while accusing Pakistan. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan," Rashid wrote. "A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage."