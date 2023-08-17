PCB releases new promotional video including Imran Khan after social media backlash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a new promotional video for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India after they faced severe criticism on social media for excluding former skipper Imran Khan. The PCB on Thursday, August 17 released a new promotional video, contrary to the August 14 video, using former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan’s visuals. The PCB had earlier avoided using Imran’s visuals in the video published on Independence Day, due to the ongoing political turmoil in the nation.

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023 ×

PCB rectifies mistake

"The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video," PCB captioned the video.

Imran, Pakistan’s only ODI World Cup-winning captain to date is behind bars for corruption-related charges and was arrested last week. His political future is also in limbo after being banned from all elections-related activities for the next five years. This also means he won’t be able to contest the upcoming general elections in the nation.

However, fans on social media criticised the PCB’s decision not to use Imran’s iconic 1992 World Cup-winning moment during the video published on August 14. Due to the length of the video, some important clips were missing, explained PCB in its statement.

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram also criticized the PCB for omitting Imran and fired with an angry reaction from his X handle.

Wasim Akram’s criticism of PCB

"After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan. Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a path PCB should delete the video and apologise," Akram wrote on X after arriving in Sri Lanka.

As things stand, the PCB has learned its lesson after fans' criticism as they rectified the mistake. On the field, Pakistan will look for a better World Cup campaign that gets underway on Friday, October 6 against the Netherlands. They will face India in the high-voltage clash on Saturday, October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium while they bid to end their 31-year drought for ODI World Cup success.

