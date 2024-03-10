PCB lists Shane Watson and Darren Sammy as options for head coach role

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has narrowed in on a few options for the vacant head coach role for the men’s national team, with veteran cricketers – Shane Watson and Darren Sammy emerging as top contenders for the said position. Pakistan is currently without a head coach, and the board aims to lock in someone permanently instead of temporarily, as was the case with Mohammad Hafeez, whom the PCB appointed for the tours Down Under in December and January.

Pakistan's next international series is the white-ball leg against New Zealand at home in April.

Meanwhile, appointed as the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, Watson is currently in Pakistan and has overseen a turnaround for the franchise, guiding them to their first playoffs in five seasons. On the other hand, Sammy, who also shares a dear relationship with Pakistan since his role as the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2017, is among the names discussed for the head coach role.

Though the latest reports suggest that the PCB has approached Watson for the top position in Pakistan Cricket, the Aussie legend has yet to respond to their offer due to his work-related limitations.

Watson lives in Sydney with his young family and has a tight schedule at his disposal throughout the year. Watson serves as the coach of San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket, besides committing to Star Sports for the commentator’s role for the ICC-related events and the Indian Premier League. The lanky all-rounder had earlier worked with Ricky Ponting as an assistant for Delhi Capitals in IPL.

Like how the PCB cracked a mid-way deal with Mickey Arthur as their Director of Cricket earlier by allowing him to spend limited time with the team, mainly during marquee events, the board must find a way to rope in Watson permanently. The chances of this deal going ahead will depend on the duration the board wants Watson to stay in Pakistan.

Sammy in line for head coach role

Meanwhile, Sammy, West Indies limited-overs coach, is hugely popular among Pakistani fans, which makes his case slightly more viable than Watson's.

As things stand, Sammy is coaching the Peshawar Zalmi side in the PSL 2024, which has also qualified for the playoffs.