Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto hits out at Sri Lanka for time-out celebration post T20I series win

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto thinks that Sri Lanka should let go of the time-out incident happened in ODI World Cup 2023 to Angelo Mathews. Shanto's comments came after culmination of three-T20I series which Sri Lanka won 2-1 on Saturday (Mar 9). Sri Lanka players notably pointed at their watches after lifting the trophy in a reference to the ODI WC incident.

"It is not about aggressive handling or anything like that. They showed the timed-out gesture, right? They haven't moved on from the timed-out incident," said Shanto about the celebrations and heated arguments between the game after Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy's dismissal.

"I think they should get out of it. They should stay in the present. We were within the rules [with the timed out dismissal]. They are in a frenzy about it. I am not too worried about it," Shanto added.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, who top scored in the match with 86, was also asked the question about the same and said: "Someone was doing the timed-out celebrations. I don't know why. We can celebrate our own things. I think we celebrated because we are happy."

The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has been getting quite intense in the recent times and the WC incident just added more fuel to the fire. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan had appealed against Angelo Mathews for coming late in the ground and Mathews was subsequently given out - becoming the first player in history to get timed out.