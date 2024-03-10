'We need to relook,' says India coach Rahul Dravid on domestic schedule

India coach Rahul Dravid has called for hearing players about tough domestic schedule and has asked for a review about the same. Dravid made the comments after India wrapped up the five-match Test series against England with a 4-1 win in Dharamsala on Saturday (Mar 9). Notably, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur had raised the issue of three-day gaps between the games in the ongoing Ranji Trophy (India's premier domestic tournament) after winning the semi-final for Mumbai.

"I saw some of the comments Shardul [Thakur], I think, made and, in fact, some of the [new] boys who've come into the team [have said it] as well," said Dravid after India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala Test.

"Some comment about how tough the domestic schedule is, especially in a country like India with the amount of travel involved. So yeah, we need to hear the players. That's a very important thing in a lot of these things.

"You need to hear your players because they are the ones going through the grind and putting their bodies on the line; and if there are enough voices saying that, then yeah, I think there's some need to look at it, and see how we can manage our schedules. It's a long season already in India. It's tough," added Dravid.

He also said that there's need to review some domestic tournaments and that players should also be involved in the discussion for the same.

"Maybe we need to relook and see whether some of the tournaments that we are conducting are necessary in this day and age or they are not necessary. There needs to be an all-round review [involving] coaches and players, especially the guys who are part of the domestic circuit," said the India coach.