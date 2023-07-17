PCB expresses dissent against ICC's new Financial Distribution Model 2023-27 following approval

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) registered its dissent on Monday, July 17, against ICC's new Financial Distribution Model (2023-27) that unanimously got approved following ICC Board Meeting earlier this month. The PCB, in a statement, said they wanted it to get deferred to the next ICC meet, but because other members decided against backing PCB on this, it got tabled on Thursday, July 13.

With PCB's counterpart, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), set to pocket the biggest slab, earning approx. $230 million out of the allotted $600 million pot for the next four years, the Pakistan Board sought more details on the same to understand their cut in this reworked model.

While the BCCI takes the daddy amount (nearly 38.4%), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with a $41 million share or 6.89%, is next in line, and Cricket Australia (CA) is third with $37.53 million or 6.25%.

"PCB, in accordance with its constitutional right, has over the past few weeks and at the ICC Meetings, consistently sought additional information to better understand the rationale behind the allocation of weightage to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions. The PCB felt in the absence of all relevant information, data and formulae, such a significant decision should not be taken in haste," PCB said in a statement on Monday.

"The PCB, therefore, proposed that this item may be deferred to the next ICC meeting.

"Ultimately, the majority of members did not find it feasible to defer this item and voted in favour of passing the Model, while the PCB recorded its dissent as a matter of principle," it added. 'PCB was to receive double the share in new model' With cricket returning to Pakistan after a gap of nearly ten years and almost every big team travelling to the country for a bilateral series, barring India (due to political tensions between both countries), the PCB urged for a better share of revenue in the latest Financial Model.

The PCB also said it was set to receive double the share it got in the previous cycle because of what it brought to the table.

"Consequently, due to the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in men’s ICC events and in bilateral cricket, the PCB’s own huge fan base, which leads to significant commercial value, the PCB was ranked amongst the top-four nations in this Model. As such, the PCB will receive more than two times the revenue when compared to the last cycle," PCB said.