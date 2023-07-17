Ashes: 'I wouldn't want my kids to be around...' Usman Khawaja speaks on crowd abuse, says it has gone too far

Australia opener Usman Khawaja feels the crowd abuse in Ashes, both in England and Australia, particularly this time, has gone too far. Referring to the instance that unfolded inside the Lord's corridor during the second Test and even what transpired earlier, Khawaja said he was shocked to hear the abuses hurled at some Australian players during the Edgbaston Test.

After Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow from quite a distance during day five of the Lord's Test, it stirred a controversy that led to some 'nasty stuff' being aimed at the Australian players. Even in the Lord's long room, several MCC members expressed their displeasure over the same and were heard using unethical language towards the touring side.

Sharing his thoughts over what young kids in the crowd must be going through hearing such words every now and then, Khawaja, who is also a father, said, "Personally, if I am coming to the cricket and watching the cricket, I wouldn't want my kids to be around that. If I saw that, I would 100 per cent make a complaint or just leave."

"I think some of the stuff can be pretty poor. Over at Edgbaston, they were calling Travis Head a c... you know what. I'm like I can't believe you can actually say that in a public domain anywhere," Khawaja said ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Khawaja said upon complaining about the same to the local crowd, he often heard that when the English fans travel Down Under, they get the same treatment.

"If you talk about it to England guys, they say we are equally as rough when [they go to Australia]. I don't agree with it either way. I don't think it's the right thing to do," Khawaja said. 'I am not a fan of such behaviour' Australia's best batter so far in this Ashes, Khawaja said he is not a fan of such behaviour as he's someone who plays and watches sports for the fun factor and doesn't like getting personal over it.

"It can be a little disappointing at times, and I think we can take it too far in Australia. I'm not a big fan of it. I know watching a lot of sport and loving sport that it happens around the world. You watch the NBA [and] it happens there. Particularly when crowds can get real close to you, which they can in cricket. It is what it is, I don't agree with it," the left-handed batter said.

As things stand, Australia lead the five-match series 2-1, with the fourth Test scheduled to start on July 19 in Manchester.