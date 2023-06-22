PCB elections to be held on June 28 with Zaka Ashraf set to succeed Najam Sethi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) elections will be held on Wednesday, June 28 as the upper cricket body in the nation is likely to have a new head. Zaka Ashraf, appointed to the 10-member board committee by the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to succeed interim boss Najam Sethi. If things go according to the plans, Ashraf will regain control of the PCB with the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup soon approaching. Ashraf to succeed Sethi? "The election of the PCB Chair will be held in a fair and transparent manner whilst adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities… on Tuesday, 27 June, at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. The election schedule will be issued after receiving nominations from the departments/service organizations,” a statement quoted by Espncricinfo read.

The board committee will have 10 members - four regional representatives, four representatives of services organisations, and the two members nominated by the patron/prime minister. The general trend in Pakistan has the majority of times seen PM-appointed members get elected as the chairman of the PCB. In 2021, Pakistan then Pakistan PM Imran Khan nominated Ramiz Raja for the top post and was elected unanimously. The term of the new boss will be for three years as Ashraf is likely to take charge of the PCB during a period when Pakistan host the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Ashraf, 70, along with Supreme Court lawyer Mustafa Ramday were nominated by the PM. The PCB interim head Najam Sethi was tasked to scrap the 2019 constitution of the PCB and revive the 2014 constitution. The interim term of the Sethi-led management came to an end on Tuesday, June 20.

ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: Bell claims 'Australia have more to work on' despite Cummins & Co.'s narrow win in Edgbaston Ashraf to fill big shoes As expected, if Ashraf does come to power he will take charge of the PCB for the first time since 2014 when he was ousted by then-PM Nawaz Sharif. Sethi was handed the reins in 2014 in favour of Ashraf the tables have now turned which will see Ashraf regain control of the board.

Ashraf has already been in the headlines after he was reported to have rejected the hybrid model of the Asia Cup while also threatening Pakistan’s involvement in the ODI World Cup. He will have tough challenges to come with issues surrounding the ODI World Cup model and the Champion Trophy 2025, where India is again unlikely to travel to Pakistan.

