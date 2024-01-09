PCB dismisses Micky Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick following poor run of form

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially sacked the trio of Micky Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick after a poor string of results in recent months. The Zaka Ashraf-led PCB has acted swiftly against the trio having taken the job last May when Najam Sethi was the president of the board. The departure has taken place with immediate effect as the trio will not return. Chief operating officer Salman Naseer will now negotiate a final settlement with the trio who will be paid for the next few months as compensation.

Arthur and Co depart

"After some consultations since Mickey is already with Derbyshire and Puttick and Bradburn have found new assignments it was decided to end the matter amicably and release them from their contracts," a PCB official said.

The decision also coincides with Mohammad Hafeez’s appointment as the Director of Cricket for the national side. The trio had worked with the national side during the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup where Pakistan had a flop campaign and were eliminated in the group stage of the latter.

According to reports, there was no clause in the contracts of the trio that allowed them to work with other teams. Currently, Arthur is working with Derbyshire while Puttick is the batting coach of the Afghanistan national team. Bradburn, like Arthur, has taken over as a coach at English county side Glamorgan.

The dismissal also comes after Pakistan’s awful 3-0 defeat to Australia in the Test series Down Under. They were beaten comprehensively despite a few better performances with the bat. On the field, they went with a host of changes with Babar Azam leaving captaincy while Shan Massod was given the nod in the Test format. The team will have a big year ahead of them with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.