PCB chairman Ramiz Raja set to propose quadrangular series to revive India-Pakistan rivalry

India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries in world cricket. However, the two teams have been deprived of playing any bilateral cricket between them due to the onging political tensions between the two nations. India and Pakistan continue to meet at major ICC events but have not played a bilateral series between them since 2013.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s new chief Ramiz Raja is reportedly set to propose an annual quadrangular series to revive the rivalry between India and Pakistan. As per a report in the Express Tribune, the PCB chairman is planning to propose a quadrangular series involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia in the next ICC meeting.

The series is likely to be played in the T20I format if approved. Raza has previously spoken about the importance of PCB's good relations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in order to ensure the two countries can return back to playing bilateral cricket against each other.

The arch-rivals last met in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan got the better of the Indian team by ten wickets to register a comprehensive win. Pakistan brought an end to their losing streak against India in World Cups with the ten-wicket win to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

Pakistan had lost all 13 matches against India in the history of ODI and T20 World Cups before their blockbuster meeting in Dubai last year. Pakistan restricted India on a moderate total of 151 runs before chasing it down with all ten wickets to spare as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan slammed half-centuries apiece.

It remains to be seen if Raja's proposal will be accepted in the ICC meeting and if the two boards will work out a plan to conduct the quadrangular series on an annual basis. Despite India and Pakistan not playing regular bilateral series against each other, their rivalry remains one of the most talked-about ones in world cricket.