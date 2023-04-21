PCB boss Najam Sethi's interim committee to have extended term; set to reimplement board's 2014 constitution

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim management committee led by President Najam Sethi will have an extended term. This comes a day after former coach Mickey Arthur was appointed as Director of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team. The extension however will last for two to four weeks which will see them reimplement the board's 2014 constitution.

According to ESPNcricinfo’s report, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), confirmed that a request for the extension had been made to the Prime Minister and that they have requested to name two nominees for the new board, one of whom is expected to become the PCB chairman.

The committee was initially given a term of 120 days, which will expire on Saturday.

A copy of the IPC summary to the Prime Minister's office, seen by ESPNcricinfo, reads: "The tenure of the management committee expires on April 21 and PCB is directed to submit a comprehensive report of activities so far after the revival of the PCB constitution of 2014 from 22 December 2022 to 20 April 2023. Following the development, the IPC is in its opinion to extend the tenure of the committee for a period of two to four weeks (maximum) to materialise the outcome of the action."

It is hoped that the new management could come into effect after the New Zealand series that is taking place at the moment. While nothing is clear yet, Sethi could still lead the new management despite getting some opposition in the country.

The new board committee will have the responsibility to oversee the ODI World Cup in India, where there are still doubts about whether they will visit India or not. On the horizon, the board will first have to deal with the Asia Cup issue, where Pakistan is the host while India has refused to visit due to poor diplomatic relations between the nations.

Sethi was selected to lead the 14-member management committee to run the PCB's affairs on an interim basis in December 2022. This came after former president Ramiz Raja was shown the exit doors while the board’s 2019 constitution was also abolished.

