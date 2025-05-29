PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 | What happens if rain plays spoilsport - who advances to final? Check weather forecast, pitch report and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Thursday (May 30) in Qualifier 1 at the New Chandigarh stadium in Mullanpur. Both teams are in a hunt for their maiden IPL title and will look to win this one and go one step closer to the silverware.

Both teams have finished their league stage with 19 points from 14 outings. However, PBKS tops the table due to superior run rate.

As the stage is all set for a high-octane clash, let's have a look at the weather forecast for Mullanpur.

Weather forecast

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature over there is between 40- 45 °C with no chance of rain interrupting the game. However, if there are any rain interruptions, both teams should at least play five overs per side to determine the winner based on Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) calculations.

Also Read | India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test live streaming | When and where to watch, live on smart TV, mobile app and match details. Check inside

No reserve day

Additionally, if rain forbids to have a five-over each-side game, the team finishing ahead in the points table after the league stage would advance to the finals. For instance, PBKS shall advance to the finals and RCB might have to play the Qualifier 2 game on Sunday (June 1). BCCI has not allowed any reserve day for the playoffs, instead, they have introduced an extra 120 minutes to avoid washouts.

Pitch report and average score

The average score at the venue has been 173 and the recent drift suggests the team winning the toss should defend as teams batting first have won three times out of four games.

Interestingly, the previous match played at the venue was between these two sides. RCB had a comfortable win over PBKS by seven wickets before restricting PBKS to 157/6 in 20 overs.

It will be fascinating to see who wins this game and heads to Ahmedabad for the title game.