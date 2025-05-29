India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test live streaming | When and where to watch, live on smart TV, mobile app and match details. Check inside

Amidst the IPL 2025 playoffs, the Indian team has begun its red-ball preparations for the England Test series with the India A squad set to face the England Lions in the first unofficial Test, starting May 30 at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury.

This four-day Test match marks the beginning of India’s training for the upcoming Test series in England, scheduled to begin on June 20 in Leeds. India A team will play two unofficial Tests before several players join the senior national squad.

Opening batter, Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the India A side, which features several young and experienced players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sarfaraz Khan. Dhruv Jurel will serve as the vice-captain and wicketkeeper. The bowling unit includes the likes of Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed.

For England Lions, James Rew will take charge as the skipper for the first time. Their 15-member squad features a mix of emerging talent and experience, with Chris Woakes returning from an ankle injury.

This two match unofficial Test series provides an opportunity for India A players to adapt to English conditions and make a strong contention for selection in the main Test squad.

What time will the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test start?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test will begin on Thursday (May 30) at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). The Test match will be played from May 30 to June 2.

When and where to watch the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test will be live-streamed on the ECB website and app, but won't be telecast on Indian television.

India A Squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal,Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK),Nitish KumarReddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj,Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

England Lions Squad:

James Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Max Holden