IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB: Mullanpur gears up for Iyer-Kohli face-off in Qualifier 1 – Preview

Mullanpur in New Chandigarh gears up for IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the travelling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday (May 29). The top two teams this season will face off for a place in the tournament final, with both chasing a common dream – a maiden IPL title. Here is the match preview of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Punjab and Bengaluru.

Preview



Beginning with the Qualifier 1 hosts, PBKS, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit has played some incredible cricket thus far this season, winning nine out of the 14 matches contested and staying at the top of the points table for the second time in tournament history.

Despite lagging big names on the team sheet, Iyer’s Punjab stamped its authority with local talent, with as many as half a dozen uncapped cricketers making the right noises in IPL 2025. While their punt on Shashank Singh paid dividends, throwing weight behind players like Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera has done wonders for them.



Besides, with an effective Indian bowling attack at its disposal, including two expensive purchases in Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab tasted enormous success in IPL 2025. Although they will miss seamer Marco Jansen for the playoffs as he returned home to prepare for the WTC Final, Chahal’s return to the XI should boost their confidence against high-flying RCB.

On the other hand, the RCB side has done the unthinkable, becoming the first team ever to win all away matches in an IPL edition. After completing their highest successful run chase in IPL in their last league game against LSG, RCB finished inside the top two, ahead of Gujarat Titans, who, for the longest time this season, stayed at the top of the table.



They have their worries in their batters, including their captain’s form, but considering how well Virat Kohli is scoring runs and what Jitesh Sharma did in their last game, RCB would bank on them to replicate past form.



Besides, the return of Josh Hazlewood will boost their chances, as RCB aim to maintain their winning run on away venues this season.



Predicted Playing XIs of both teams –



PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh



RCB - Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara/Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma