Paul Pogba's brother Mathias alleges Juventus star paid witch doctor to ‘neutralise’ Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba's elder brother Mathias Pogba has levelled fresh allegations against the Juventus star, claiming he paid a witch doctor to 'neutralise' his France teammate Kylian Mbappe. Mathias is currently in custody after being charged over an alleged extortion plot against his younger brother.

Mathias was arrested after Pogba alleged he was the target of a €13m (£11m/$13m) extortion plot from a gang of which his elder brother was also a part. Mathias, who had earlier made some shocking claims about Pogba, was subsequently arrested by the French officials but he has spoken once again.

In a series of videos posted on social media, Mathias can be seen making some explosive revelations about Pogba. Having already accused him of using witchcraft on his France teammate Mbappe earlier this year, Mathias shared more details about his allegations and claimed Pogba had paid a witch doctor to 'neutralise' Mbappe during his former club Manchester United's clash against PSG in the Champions League in 2019.

Mathias also alleged Pogba sought assistance from a witchcraft doctor ahead of the Euro 2016 final which France lost to Portugal.

“Like in the Euro 2016 final, where strange things happened such as the swarm of butterflies before the match," Mathias said in one of his videos.

“The turning point came with the World Cup in 2018, where Paul had more faith in the witch doctor than in God, entrusting the witch with a big task in order to help the French team win. The witch doctor would go on to tell Mam’s (an intermediary) that the job had already been done, and that was when Mam’s would start to be scared. After that, Paul continued with his witch doctor, notably in the Champions League to ensure that Manchester United would go through against PSG (in 2019).



“At the request of Paul, the witch was told to neutralise Kylian Mbappe who back then was on a rapid rise, far outstripping Paul’s fame. It was strange to see that during that match Kylian was a shadow of himself against a reserve side," he added.

Despite missing a number of key players in the game, including Pogba himself, Manchester United had defeated PSG 3-1 in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash to progress to the quarterfinals on away goals. It was United's one of the most famous victories in recent times which came under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While Mathias claimed the tie was influenced by black magic, he further alleged Mbappe, who was getting close to Pogba at the time, had no idea of the situation and allegedly demanded PSG to sign the French midfielder as part of his contract negotiations at the club.

“The issue is that at the same time Paul was doing everything he could to get closer to Kylian, as we could see in the media, supposedly liking him and calling him his friend – he would often call him, we would see them arm in arm. It went so far that Kylian almost made it a condition for his PSG contract extension that the club would have to sign Paul, without knowing that behind his back Paul was engaging in witchcraft to sabotage his matches," Mathias alleged.

Mathias claimed Pogba paid around 4 million euros to the witch doctor for his services and decided against helping his family financially while wasting his money on black magic. Pogba left United as a free agent to move to his former club Juventus earlier this summer and has not had the best of starts to the season.

The French midfielder has been out with a knee injury and it remains to be seen if he can recover in time for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.