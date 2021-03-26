Pandya, Curran Brothers create history as they become 1st pair to bowl and bat in tandem

A rare incident happened during the first innings of the second ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Friday. For the first time in the history of ODI cricket, a pair of brothers on opposite sides batted and bowled in tandem in the same match.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya – Pandya Brothers – and Sam Curran and Tom Curran – Curran Brothers – were in action all together during the first innings of the second ODI after Rishabh Pant was dismissed in the fifth delivery of the 47th over. Krunal walked out to bat, creating a unique record in the world of ODI cricket.

Talking about the performance, Hardik smashed 35 off just 16 balls to take India to a massive total of 336 whereas Krunal supported his brother with 12 off 9. The Currans had a tough outing with the ball with Tom conceding 83 off 10 overs while Sam conceded 47 off his 7 overs.

ALSO READ: Bizarre dead-ball rule denies Rishabh Pant and Team India a boundary - Know the rule here

Only four times it has happened in the history of ODI cricket that pair of brothers have played on opposite sides. While Mark and Steve Waugh played against the Flower brothers of Zimbabwe, Surinder and Mohinder Amarnath had played against Sadiq and Mushtaq Mohammad of Pakistan in 1978.

Umar Akmal and Kamran Akmal had locked horns against David and Michael Hussie in 2012. But interestingly, not everyone was in action together at the same time during the matches.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli joins Ricky Ponting in an elite list after attaining another record in ODIs

Hence, Pandya Brother and Curran Brothers became the first pair to play in tandem in Pune on Friday. Notably, they all played in the first ODI as well but didn't bowl and batted together.