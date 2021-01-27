Pakistan's Fawad Alam joins Ravi Bopara in exclusive club after third Test century

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam on Wednesday scored a terrific century against South Africa in the first Test of the series at the National Stadium in Karachi. Fawad, with his third Test century, joined England all-rounder Ravi Bopara in an exclusive club.

Fawad and Bopara, both have converted all of their half-centuries into centuries – a feat achieved only by these two in Test cricket thrice. Fawad, who made his Test debut in 2009 for Pakistan, was not picked in the Test team for over 10 years before he featured for Pakistan in Test match in 2020, against England. While the duo don't have a single Test half-century to their names, they both have three Test centuries.

The southpaw, with a unique technique, had slammed his maiden Test ton in his debut Test against Sri Lanka in 2009 before getting his second Test ton against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in August 2020. He continues his good run of form at his home ground in Karachi to rescue Pakistan from a tough situation and convert his another fifty into hundred.

Whereas Bopara had slammed his three Test tons during West Indies' tour of England in 2009, in Bridgetown, Lord's and Chester-le-Street.

Meanwhile, Fawad came into bat at a time when Pakistan were struggling on 27/4. The southpaw held his ground and stitched partnerships with Azhar Ali and Mohammed Rizwan before helping Pakistan take the first-innings lead with Faheem Ashraf.

South Africa, on Day 1 of the Karachi Test, looked to have an advantage in the game but Fawad's knock has forced Proteas to the back-foot. Pakistan have already taken a 50+ lead in the first innings with a set Fawad Alam and Faheem Ashraf in the middle for the hosts.