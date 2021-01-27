BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital again after chest pain

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday.

According to sources, Ganguly had felt a slight pain in his chest on Tuesday but the pain increased on Wednesday and hence, he was shifted to the hospital without taking any further risks. He was rushed to the hospital for further check-up. He is currently stable and is likely to remain hospitalised for a couple of days.

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack earlier in January after which the former Indian captain was immediately admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout during a workout session at his Behala resident on January 2.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

Angioplasty was successfully carried on Ganguly's right coronary artery after the 48-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest. However, the other two damaged arteries too needed angioplasty but the doctors, after consulting Ganguly and his family, decided that the procedure would be done at a later date.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: England cricket team arrives in Chennai for Test series versus India