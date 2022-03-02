Pakistan vs Australia Test series: Everything to know about squads, schedule, telecast, streaming details

Australia are set to kick off their historic tour of Pakistan with the commencement of the series opener of the three Tests, which will get underway on March 04 in Rawalpindi. For the unversed, Australia are touring Pakistan after a long gap of 24 years. The last time when the Aussies visited the Asian country, Mark Taylor-led visitors had won the three Tests 1-0.

Pat Cummins-led Australia is coming to the series on the back of their impressive Ashes 2021/22 edition win over Joe Root's England at home. On the other hand, Babar Azam & Co. remain a daunting force at home and will give the visitors a tough challenge. All eyes will be on the likes of David Warner, Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, etc. in what promises to be an enthralling series on Pakistan soil.

Here's everything to know about the squads, streaming, schedule and telecast details before the Test series:

Squads

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Schedule

March 04-08: Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test at National Stadium, Karachi

March 20-24: Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Telecast and streaming details

The Test series will commence at 10:30 AM IST. The ardent cricket fans can watch the high-voltage series live on Sony Six & Sony Six HD.