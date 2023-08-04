'Pakistan used to choke against India': Waqar Younis recalls playing days, backs Babar & Co. for 2023 ODI WC

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis recalled his playing days and revealed that the then Pakistan team used to get under pressure facing India in ODI World Cup games, however, believes the Babar Azam-led Men in Green have enough match-winners and can shine bright in the forthcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year. Both India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition, which commences on August 30 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and will meet once again in the 50-over World Cup.

'In World Cup, we used to choke against India'

Waqar, a legend of the game who ended with a total of 789 wickets, admitted that during World Cups, the national side used to get bogged down versus India. "In our times, the pressure wasn't that of a big concern as what it seems right now. The lesser you play against a team, that too against a big team - so whenever you'll play them, especially if it is Pakistan and India, the pressure would be immense and tripled. Pressure is always high, but maybe in our times, it was comparatively lesser because we used to play lots of cricket in my early days. But then again, in World Cup, we used to choke against India. Nonetheless, as I said, players these days are handling the pressure definitely better. These match-winners, which I mentioned earlier, they'll win us the game," Waqar told Cricket Pakistan.

The former Pakistan skipper added, "Pakistan team have handled pressure in a better way in the recent past. In my opinion, it doesn't matter wherever you play, irrespective of whether in India or Pakistan, if you have your process in check and are executing your skills and plans sufficiently well, so I don't think so we have any issue. We have match-winners, we have individuals that can win you matches single-handedly, including Babar himself, Shaheen - Fakhar can do wonders, then, of course, we have seen Imam playing great innings, so all-in-all, Pakistan has all the resources definitely, now it's just the matter of putting things together and handling pressure."

Pakistan have never beaten India in the ODI WC history. India lead the Men in Green 7-0 and it will be interesting to see if Pakistan manage to open their account this time around. To date, Babar-led side's participation in the upcoming World Cup is subject to government clearance. The ODI WC is set to commence on October 05 in Ahmedabad with the defending champions England taking on New Zealand. Pakistan will open their campaign versus Netherlands on October 06 in Hyderabad.

