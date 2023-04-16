Pakistan skipper Babar Azar surpasses India's Rohit Sharma with hundred in 2nd T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam created history with his latest hundred in the second T20I against New Zealand. Azam scored 101 not out of 58 balls as Pakistan managed 192/4 in their 20 overs.

The latest hundred by Azam was his third in T20Is - the most by a captain in T20Is, pipping India's Rohit Sharma who has two hundreds in T20Is as skipper. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also congratulated their skipper with a tweet on their official Twitter account. Have a look at the tweet below:

1️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ vs 🇿🇦, 2021

1️⃣1️⃣0️⃣* vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2022

1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣* vs 🇳🇿, 2023



The first captain in T20Is to score 3️⃣ 💯s - @babarazam258, take a bow 🫡#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/RgSyFMtvdr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 15, 2023 ×

Apart from this, Babar also jumped to the second spot on the list of most hundreds in T20Is, trailing only India's Rohit Sharma who has four T20I hundreds to his name. Babar joined the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro and Suryakumar Yadav, who all have three T20 hundreds to their name.

In whole of T20 cricket, including international fixtures and franchise cricket, this was Babar's ninth ton, taking him to the second place in the list behind only West Indian great Chris Gayle.

Talking about the match, Pakistan got off to a rollicking start as Babar and his opening partner Mohammed Rizwan added 59 runs in the powerplay for the first wicket. The partnership eventually was broken on a team score of 99 when Rizwan got out for 50.

NZ then made a comeback with three more wickets in the next 13 balls for just six runs as they reduced Pak to 105/4 in 12.5 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (33 not out off 19) then joined forces with Babar as the duo added 87 runs in the last 7.1 overs. For NZ, Matt Henry took 2/29 while Rachin Ravindra and James Neesham too one wicket each.

Chasing 193, NZ kept losing wickets at regular interval and eventually fell short by 38 runs despite Mark Chapman's unbeaten 40-ball 65. For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf starred once again as he took 4/27 in his four overs.

