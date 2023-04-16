IPL 2023: RCB's Dinesh Karthik pips MI's Rohit Sharma for most ducks in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Dinesh Karthik, who has had a horrid IPL 2023 so far, etched his name in the history for all the wrong reasons in the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 15.

The RCB batsman came to crease in the 15th over and lasted only one ball as he was dismissed by DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav on the first ball itself. With his latest duck, Karthik now jointly holds the record of most ducks in IPL history with Mandeep Singh. Both Karthik and Mandeep have registered 15 ducks in their IPL career so far.

Notably, this is was Karthik's second duck of the 2023 season in which he has managed just 10 runs across four matches including a highest score of nine runs.

Apart from Karthik and Mandeep, Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 14 ducks to his name. KKR spinner Sunil Narine gives Rohit company with equal number of ducks on the list.

Coming to the RCB vs DC match, Bangalore eventually won the game by 23 runs but that has more to do with DC's horrible batting instead of RCB's bowling.

Batting first, RCB were cruising along at 132/3 in 12.2 overs when three quick wickets from DC spinners put some breaks on their innings. RCB could finally manage 172/6 in their 20 overs with Virat Kohli, who notched up 50 off 34, being the top-scorer.

Chasing 173, DC once again lost opener Prithvi Shaw for a team score of one run as Shaw ran himself out for a duck. RCB bowlers then took charge and reduced DC to three down for two runs in 2.2 overs. Delhi could never recover from the early jolts even as Manish Pandey scored 50.

Some contributions from the lower order took DC past 150 as they managed just 151/9 in their 20 overs. RCB's debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 20 in his four overs.

