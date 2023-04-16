IPL 2023: LSG skipper KL Rahul breaks two records with his 74 off 56 against Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul finally managed to shake off a slow start to IPL 2023 as he scored his first half-century of the season. Rahul, who had managed just 81 runs i four games before the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, scored 74 off 56 balls.

During his innings, Rahul also broke a couple of records. With the 30th run of his innings, the LSG skipper became the fastest player to score 4,000 IPL runs in 105 innings, leaving behind Chris Gayle who had achieved the feat in 112 innings.

Apart from Rahul and Gayle, David Warner (114 innings) and Virat Kohli (128 innings) are the ones who have completed 4,000 runs in under 130 innings.

For his second record of the day, KL Rahul pipped Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian player to score 2,000 runs as skipper. Rahul achieved the feat in his 47th innings skipper while Virat, who had captained RCB for a long time, did so in 59 innings. Rahul, overall, is just behind David Warner in the list who had achieved the milestone in 46 innings only.

While the day was personally good for LSG skipper, his team lost the match by two wickets in a thriller. Batting first, LSG scored a below-par 159/8 in 20 overs with Kyle Mayers being the second highest run scorer behind KL Rahul, scoring 29 off 23 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran - who led the team in absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, led from front with three wickets. Kagiso Rabada chipped in with a couple while Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Sikandar Raza each picked one.

Chasing 160, Kings were four down for 75 in 11 overs. Raza then held the innings with 57 off 41 balls and M Shahrukh Khan played a match-defining cameo of 10-ball 23 not out to win it for the Kings.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh and Mark Wood took two wickets each.

