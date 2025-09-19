/Pakistan face ICC sanctions in aftermath of drama around removal of Pycroft before UAE match

Pakistan's drama ahead of their Group A match against the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 could land them in trouble with sanctions from the apex body International Cricket Council (ICC). The sanctions can come for breach of ICC protocols which involves the PCB releasing a video where match-referee Andy Pycroft was seen talking to the Pakistan players ahead of delayed start of the match vs the UAE. Pakistan had demanded removal of Pycroft from its matches but later on agreed on him being the official in UAE match after 'he expressed regret' as per the PCB.

Why PCB could face sanctions?

The video released by the PCB shortly after meeting with the ICC officials, before the UAE match, was against the ICC protocols under which a restricted area can not be filmed. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta is reported to have sent a strongly worded email to the PCB regarding the same.

The whole drama started when Pycroft asked Pakistan skipper not to shake hands with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss during their Group A match. The PCB believed it to be against the spirit of the game and complained to the ICC. The apex body cleared Pycroft of any wrongdoing and said that the matter must be taken up with the venue manager.

What happens now?

The PCB can face a monetary fine along with other sanctions for the video released from a restricted area about their meeting. Filming inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) is strictly banned by the ICC, and the presence of unauthorised personnel, in this case PCB media manager, has made it even worse for them.