'Pakistan cricket can collapse without India' - Ramiz Raja's old video resurfaces online amid PCB-BCCI tension

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Tuesday (October 18) in Mumbai, the board's Secretary Jay Shah -- who is also the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) chief -- made a big claim that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and revealed that the continental tournament will be played at a neutral venue. Since then, many former cricketers have reacted to the development whereas Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India later next year.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah had told the media on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, later in the day, a report suggested that the PCB is set to take a harsh step following BCCI's latest decision over the 2023 Asia Cup. "The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hardball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," a senior PCB source told PTI. "The PCB is wondering in what capacity has Jay Shah given the statement that the ACC will look to relocate the Asia Cup to UAE out of Pakistan because the hosting rights were awarded by the executive board of the ACC not the President," the source added.

Amid all the tension between PCB and the BCCI, an old video of Ramiz Raja has resurfaced online, where the former Pakistan captain and board's current chief was talking about Indian cricket's dominance in the sport. During an event last year, Ramiz had pointed out that India is financially running PCB and that it will collapse if the neighbouring country stops the funding "The ICC is a politicised body divided between the Asian and Western blocs and 90 per cent of its revenues are generated from India. It is frightening. In a way India's business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian PM decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse," he had said.

Former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi also reacted to Jay Shah's comments and lashed out at him. In a tweet, he had written, "When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."