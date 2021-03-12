Pakistan Cricket Board not in favour of playing Asia Cup in 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has conveyed that their body is not in favour of conducting the Asia Cup T20 in the year 2021. Mani has already told the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners of PCB not being in favour of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held later this year.

According to PTI, a PCB source has said that Mani conveyed the message to PSL franchise owners during a virtual meeting on Thursday soon after it was officially announced that the remaining matches of postponed PSL 6 would be played in June.

Mani cleared the air to PSL franchises after the owners sought to know whether the dates were clashing with the Asia Cup T20.

TRENDING: Watch: After James Anderson, Rishabh Pant reverse-swats Jofra Archer for 6

"Mani made it clear that there was little possibility of the tournament being held this year and it would be moved to 2023 due to the commitments of the participating teams," the source told PTI.

The PCB chairman said that new dates of the Asia Cup would be decided at Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) next meeting. The PSL 6 was postponed after the completion of 14 of the 34 matches were completed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among franchise players and officials.

The source added that a couple of franchise owners had insisted that the PSL should be held in April while asking the PCB to pressurise Cricket South Africa (CSA) to reschedule Pakistan’s tour of South Africa, scheduled in April.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli on cusp of becoming first player to score 3000 T20I runs

"But the PCB chairman made it clear they could not do this as they had good relations with CSA which had supported Pakistan cricket by sending its full test team to Pakistan in February," he said.