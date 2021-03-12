Watch: After James Anderson, Rishabh Pant reverse-swats Jofra Archer for 6

Rishabh Pant on Friday continued his fearless approach in international cricket as he left everyone awestruck with his reverse-swat against Jofra Archer in the first T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While it was not the best of start for Team India, who were asked to bat first after England won the toss and opted to field first, the hosts lost couple of quick wickets with the likes of Aadil Rashid, Archer and Mark Wood striking early with the new ball.

Rishabh Pant was sent to bat first at number four after Kohli was dismissed for a duck by Rashid. Pant after playing a few deliveries, launched a stunning attack against Archer as he bagged a six and boundary to end the fourth over of the match.

Archer bowled a length delivery clocked at 141 kph, however, Pant, showing sheer audacity, reverse-swatted the English speedster for a massive six. This was not the first time Pant has reverse-swatted an English bowler in the ongoing full-fledged series.

Earlier in the Test series, Pant reverse-swatted legendary pacer James Anderson as fans and pundits hailed the southpaw for showing immense courage against one of the greatest bowlers of all-time.

After 6 overs, India were 22/3 after losing openers KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli cheaply.

Lowest powerplay scores for India in T20Is:

21/3 vs Pakistan, Dhaka, 2016

22/3 vs England, Ahmedabad, Today

24/4 vs Australia, Bridgetown, 2010

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood