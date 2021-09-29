Pakistan Cricket Board chief Wasim Khan resigns after New Zealand and England tour chaos

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday (September 29) informed that its chief executive Wasim Khan resigned two weeks after New Zealand and England abandoned tours in the country over security concerns.

"Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed Wasim Khan has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive. As is the process, the BoG will meet later today to consider the matter," PCB wrote in a statement.

Khan was hired on a three-year contract in 2019 and had made huge efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

This is the third high-profile official to resign from Pakistan's cricket board following the appointment of former captain Ramiz Raja as the new chairman of the organisation.

Recently, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis also stepped down from their respective roles.

Khan, the first British Muslim to play county cricket in England, had reported run-ins with former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, who he accused of stopping him from working freely.

New Zealand Cricket called off their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years just as the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi earlier this month.

It was a massive blow to a country, which was shunned by all after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore and Pakistan have been trying to organise bilateral series.

Pakistan have only hosted South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since the 2009 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies)