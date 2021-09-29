Anil Kumble not keen on returning as India coach post Ravi Shastri's tenure, overseas successor on cards: Report

Ravi Shastri has hinted at not extending his tenure as Team India's head coach post the 2021 T20 World Cup, in the UAE. Among the various names that are doing the rounds as to who will replace Shastri, former Indian captain-cum-coach Anil Kumble's name has also cropped up once again.

For the unversed, Kumble was replaced by Shastri following the former Indian spinner's fallout with Virat Kohli in mid-2017. However, as per a report, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach isn't keen on reclaiming the top job in Indian cricket.

A highly-placed source was quoted as saying by IANS, "Well, neither Anil Kumble wants to return, nor the BCCI officials, other than president Sourav Ganguly, are too interested in him. The Board is looking for a foreign coach now. Kumble knows that he will have to face the same old team members (Virat Kohli and others in the team), nothing new, then why would he return? And moreover, Dada (Ganguly) has recommended his name, but other officials expressed their disagreement on it."

"VVS Laxman also will not be able to get the post. However, there’s still a month left, so let’s see what comes or some change of minds! Also, look at Kumble’s record as coach, it is not that impressive. See what is happening with Kings Punjab in IPL,” the source further told the news agency.

Under Kumble, India had remained a potent force across formats from 2016-2017 but failed to win the Champions Trophy before the veteran cricketer resigned from his post. On the other hand, his unimpressive record as PBKS coach isn't willing his case as well, at the moment. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mentor and former Test specialist VVS Laxman might also lose out on grabbing the top post.

In such circumstances, BCCI is contemplating bringing in a foreign coach after a long while. Duncan Fletcher was India's last overseas coach, whose tenure ended after the 2015 ODI World Cup.