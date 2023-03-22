'Pak will travel to India': Ex-Pak pacer Shoaib Akhtar on BCCI and PCB dispute over Asia Cup & WC touring

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads for quite some time now after India announced that it will not be travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup in September later this year. Pakistan, in response, also has threated to pull out of ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India shortly after the 2023 Asia Cup.

Former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, meanwhile, has said that he's hopeful of both the countries resolving the dispute and travel to each other's country for the respective tournaments.

"India and Pakistan will play the final in the Asia Cup and also in the World Cup. India will come to Pakistan (for Asia Cup) and Pakistan will also travel to India for the World Cup. I am very hopeful that things will improve between India and Pakistan, and trade will open. I urge people from both sides to spread positivity and close the gap instead of burning bridges," said Akhtar in a conversation with media outlet Sports Today.

The fast bowler also recalled the 2011 World Cup semi-final between the two teams. The match, which was played in Mohali, India, was won by the event hosts on their way to become eventual trophy winners. Akhtar, notably, hadn't played in that match.

"I want to take revenge for the 2011 World Cup, I hadn't played in that match. I want to watch the India vs Pakistan final in Wankhede or Ahmedabad, wherever it happens in India. I will try my level best to watch the final," he said.

The Rawalpindi Express also said that it'll be governments of both the countries that will have to spearhead the talks if the nations have to travel for the both Asia Cup and the World Cup.

"BCCI and PCB have nothing in their own hands. They can't do anything without asking their governments (in the case of bilateral series and travel). So there is no point in giving statements. Both sides should stop giving statements. When things improve between the governments, they talk, and things will improve. Who is PCB or BCCI to stop or start anything? It's in the BCCI's interest if Pakistan land in India for the World Cup. It will be the biggest news at that point in time. But stop running your business," the pacer added.

