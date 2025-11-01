/PAK vs SA 2nd T20I: Pakistan's Babar Azam dethrones Rohit Sharma for most T20I runs

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam has dethroned his counterpart and batting giant Rohit Sharma from India for the most T20I runs. Against South Africa in the just-concluded second T20I in Lahore on Friday (Oct 31), Babar remained unbeaten on 11 to help his team level the three-match T20Is and also surpass Rohit on the all-time list. Back into the T20I side for the first time in a year, Babar needed just nine runs to get past Rohit’s overall runs tally, and he did that in the most Babar style, with a gentle single off Donovan Ferreira to long off.

This record, however, comes as a boost for the batting star, who lately missed plenty of international action, including the 2025 Asia Cup and the home Proteas Tests. His form was the biggest worry for the Pakistan selectors, who dropped him across formats earlier. Returning to the team after a long time, Babar got out on a second-ball duck in the first game in Rawalpindi, missing out on surpassing Rohit in that game only.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Most T20I Runs –



Babar Azam (PAK) – 4234*

Rohit Sharma (IND) – 4231

Virat Kohli (IND) – 4188

Jos Buttler (ENG) – 3869*

Paul Stirling (IRE) – 3710*

What happened in Lahore T20I?

After losing the series opener, Pakistan buckled up for the second game, putting up an improved performance to level the series. Reducing South Africa to a mere 110 inside the 20th over, with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf picking up four wickets, Pakistan needed a solid start to set the tone in the run chase.



The two openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, began proceedings, with the youngster Ayub taking on the charge. Stitching a 54-run stand for the first wicket, the pair put the hosts in the driver’s seat before Ayub took the attack to the opposition, smashing an unbeaten 71 off 38 balls, including five sixes and six fours.



Pakistan chased the target with nine wickets and 41 balls remaining.

