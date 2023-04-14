PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 Live: Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match date, time, venue & live-streaming details

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 match Live: The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand was held in Lahore on April 14. A total of five matches will be held between the two teams on New Zealand’s Tour of Pakistan 2023. The match began at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the two captains, Babar Azam (Pakistan) and Tom Latham (New Zealand), posing with the T20I trophy. The match opening was done by Babar and Rizwan against New Zealand in the first match of this T20I series. The tour is making up for the series that was postponed in September 2021.

In October 2022, the PCB announced the fixtures for the tour. In April 2023, the PCB finally announced the revised fixtures for the tour. Before this tour, New Zealand toured Pakistan in December last year and in January 2023 to play two Test matches and three ODIs.

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20: Match details

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the 2nd T20 match of the 5-match T20 series on Saturday, April 15. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST or 9:00 PM PKT. The venue of the match is Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 match live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 match playing XI (Predicted)

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand playing XI: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (C & wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry

