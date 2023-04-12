PAK vs NZ T20 series: Schedule, live-streaming & all you need to know about New Zealand Tour of Pakistan 2023

PAK vs NZ T20 series 2023: The New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan will kick off on 14 April and end in early May. In this tour, the two teams will compete with each other in five One Day International (ODI) matches and five T20 International (T20I) matches. The tour is making up for the series that was postponed in September 2021. The ODI series is not part of the Super League. However, it will form part of both teams’ preparations for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

All the T20 matches will be held across different venues in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan. In April last year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the series would be taking place. In May 2022, New Zealand Cricket confirmed that they would compensate the PCB for the postponed series, as well as playing extra matches on the tour.

In October 2022, the PCB announced the fixtures for the tour. In April 2023, the PCB finally announced the revised fixtures for the tour. Before this tour, New Zealand toured Pakistan in December last year and in January 2023 to play two Test matches and three ODIs.

PAK v NZ T20 series 2023: Full squads

Pakistan:

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Ishanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, ZamanKhan

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Harris, Mohammad Rizwan

New Zealand:

All-rounders: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie

Batsmen: Chad Bowes

Bowlers: Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Wicket-keepers: Tom Latham (Captain), Dane Cleaver

PAK vs NZ T20 series 2023: Fixture & Schedule

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: April 14, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20: April 15, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20: April 17, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 4th T20: April 20, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs NZ 5th T20: April 24, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs NZ T20 series 2023: Venue

Matches for the Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series will be held in:

1. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs NZ T20 series 2023: Live-streaming details

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the PAK vs NZ T20 and ODI series in India will be available on the TV channels of Sony Sports Network. Fans can also watch PAK vs NZ 2023 T20 & ODI series live streaming in India on the SonyLiv app.

