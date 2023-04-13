PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match: Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 match date, time, venue & live-streaming details

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match:Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20 matches and as many ODIs starting from Friday, April 14. Pakistan are coming off a defeat against Afghanistan in their previous T20 match series. However, the men in green will feel more confident in this series with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam returning to the squad.

Key New Zealand players are also absent from the series. That means Pakistan will have an opportunity to stand out and showcase their skills. New Zealand will be a tough side to deal with for Pakistan, as the Kiwis are coming after thrashing Sri Lanka 2-1 in their previous series.

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match all details

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the 1st T20 match of the 5-match T20 series on Friday, April 14. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST or 9:00 PM PKT. The venue of the match is Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match playing XI (Predicted)

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand playing XI: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (C & wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry

PAK vs NZ full T20 schedule

PAK vs NZ 1st T2O: April 14, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 2nd T2O: April 15, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 3rd T2O: April 17, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 4th T2O: April 20, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 5th T2O: April 24, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore

