Australia World Cup star Glenn Maxwell hopeful of Test return in 2025

Glenn Maxwell - a three-time World Cup winner with Australia, hasn’t entirely ruled him out for a Test call-up. Known for his express hitting in the white-ball cricket, particularly in the T20s, Maxwell believes he has one final run left in Tests.

Following the latest World Cup win in India, wherein he proved to be the x-factor for the winning team, Maxwell is aware of his position in Australia’s cricket circuit.

Speaking on their radio station SEN, Maxwell expressed his desire to return to the Test side, considering that could only be possible if and when Australia plays outside of their home in sub-continent.

“I’m quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They’re playing some really good cricket, they’re World Test champions,” Maxwell said on Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.

“There’s not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as Tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour, I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side,” he added.

In the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Australia’s only tour of the sub-continent is their away series against Sri Lanka in 2025. Maxwell, 35, said he would hope to stick around till then, vying for a place in the Test side.

“I don’t think there’s another sub-continent tour until early 2025. So, I’ll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage,” Maxwell added.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is out of contention from the Pakistan Test series, starting on December 14 in Perth. The Australian selectors named a strong 14-man squad for the first Test, with Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green picked as all-rounders.

Maxwell backs Warner to finish Test career on high

Despite all the noise surrounding David Warner’s farewell series, with his former teammate Mitchell Johnson slamming him over being given leverage to decide when he would retire, Maxwell has a different take on this.

Without making any headline-worthy remarks, Maxwell said,

“I’m not going to throw my name into some headlines about this.