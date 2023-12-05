IPL 2024: BCCI likely to replace seasoned auctioneer Hugh Edmeades with Mallika Sagar for Dubai auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is said to have replaced veteran Hugh Edmeades with Mallika Sagar as the official auctioneer for the IPL 2024 mini-auction scheduled on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai. Per the latest reports, the Indian board has informed Edmeades that his services are not required anymore for the one-day event later in the month.

The BCCI roped in Mallika Sagar – the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), subject to her availability.

Since replacing Richard Madley in 2018 as the official IPL auctioneer, Edmeades has conducted all auctions.

Last year, during the mega-auction at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru, Edmeades collapsed on the floor in the ballroom due to “postural hypotension”. While the medical staff at the venue attended to him immediately, the BCCI office-bearers requested national anchor Charu Sharma to fill in for Edmeades.

Charu did a commendable job in appearing on such short notice; however, Edmeades returned to conduct the final stage of the auction, with everyone cheering and applauding him for getting back.

Meanwhile, despite apprehensions from the board in reappointing Edmeades for the mini-auction in December in Kochi last year, the board went ahead with him. However, the BCCI decided against picking him as the auctioneer for the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Though latest reports suggest Edmeades could return for the mega auction next year.

History

Edmeades, an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer, came to India in December 2018. While Edmeades has held more than 2500 auctions in his 38-year-plus career, conducting an IPL auction was his first experience with cricket.

Besides, Mallika Sagar will return to host the WPL auction scheduled on Saturday (Dec 9) in Mumbai.