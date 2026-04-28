/Open Championship set to impose two-shot penalty for misconduct. How will it impact players?

The Open, scheduled to run from July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale course in England, will be implementing a new policy to control the behaviour and misconduct by players. The tournament, one of golf's four mjaors along with the Master, US Open, and the US PGA, will hand a two-shot penalty to the players if they breach the policy. The news was shared by Mark Darbon, CEO of the Open's parent organization R&A on Monday (Apr 27). The new policies will be implemented across all four majors starting with the Open as Masters, year's first golf major, being already done.

Why Open is implementing two-shot penalty for players?

The new policies of two-shot penalty over misconduct has been implemented to enforce proper behaviour of the players. In the Masters earlier this month, Spain's Sergio Garcia was in the spotlight for damaging a tee box in a frustation for which he was reprimanded. Scotland's Bob MacIntyre also drew a warning from the officials for using abusive language heard over microphones.

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Speaking to BBC, Darbon shared the reason behind implementing the policy and said: "You want passion from players, you want passion from spectators, but there's a fine line, and one of the amazing things about this sport are the values and integrity that underpin it.

"So we will watch that line very closely. We, like many of the other major events, are looking to implement a new code of conduct policy that will be in place this summer here at Royal Birkdale. And it will give us another measure by which to help influence and control that behaviour."

How will the two-shot penalty impact players?