On this day in 2019: MS Dhoni's last match for India ends in a heart-breaking World Cup defeat

One of the most successful captains and wicket-keeper batters to have graced the game, MS Dhoni donned the Indian jersey for one final time on this day in 2019. The former India captain's last appearance for the Men in Blue came in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester where he scored a gritty half-century but failed to help India qualify for the final.

The semi-final between India and New Zealand was played over two days due to rain. While India restricted the Kiwis on 239/8 on Day 1, they were not as clinical with the bat during their run-chase on Day 2 and eventually fell short of the 240-run target. It was a woeful batting performance from India with Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja saving them from a terrible collapse.

India lost their top 3 of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for a combined total of 3 runs before Dinesh Karthik was sent packing on 6 off 25 balls leaving the team reeling on 24/4 in the 240-run chase. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya then combined to steady the ship but failed to build a good partnership.

Jadeja then joined forces with Dhoni in the middle to produce a sensational rescue act for India. The all-rounder notched up a cracking 77 off 59 balls to add 116 runs for the 7th wicket with Dhoni before being dismissed in the 48th over.

With 36 required off the last 12 balls, the onus was on Dhoni to finish the game but the veteran wicket-keeper batter was run-out by a stunning throw from Martin Guptill in the 49th over. His dismissal confirmed India's exit from the World Cup and it also turned out to be his last appearance for India in international cricket.

Dhoni went on to announce his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, to bring curtains on an illustrious career spanning over 15 years. He remains the only captain to have won all three major ICC white-ball trophies for India. He won the T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

He played 90 Tests and 350 ODIs in his glorious career amassing 4,876 and 10,773 runs in the two formats respectively. He holds the record for leading India in most ODIs with 200 matches under his belt as captain and is also holds the record for most matches as captain (332) across all three formats in the world.