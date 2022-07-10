Derbyshire's Mattie McKiernan creates world record for most expensive 4-over spell in T20 cricket history

Derbyshire spinner Mattie McKiernan was taken to cleaners by Somerset batters in the clash between the two sides in the quarter-final of the ongoing T20 Blast 2022 on Saturday (July 10). McKiernan went on to concede a whopping 82 runs in his four-over spell to create the world record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20 match. It was a forgetful night for the right-arm leg spinner, who had absolutely no answers to the ruthlessness of the Somerset batters.

Batting first in the quarter-final, Somerset got off to a flying start as openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed posted 49-run for the first wicket. While Smeed managed a run-a-ball 18, Banton slammed a quickfire knock of 41-ball 73 laced with six sixes and 4 fours. After Smeed's dismissal, Banton combined with South African batter Rilee Rossouw to dismantle the Derbyshire bowling attack.

Rossouw went berserk with the willow as he went on to smash a stunning 93 off just 36 balls laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. Rossouw and Banton added a brilliant stand of 102 runs for the second wicket before the Proteas batted and posted another 56-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Tom Abell (22).

McKiernan was on the receiving end of the onslaught from the Somerset batters as he was smashed all around the park at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. He was taken for a staggering 35 runs in just one over before conceding 47 runs in his next three overs.

He finished with disappointing figures of 82/0 to create the record for most runs conceded in a single match by any bowler in T20 history. He went past Sarmad Anwar, who had conceded 81 runs off his overs while playing for Sialkot Stallions in a Super Eight T20 Cup match against Lahore Lions in 2011.

Talking about the game, Somerset went on to post a huge total of 265 runs on the board riding on Banton's 73 and Rossouw's stunning 93 before their bowlers bundled out Derbyshire on a paltry 74 during their run-chase. Somerset registered an emphatic victory by 191 runs to enter the semi-finals of the T20 Blast 2022 and will be looking to continue their brilliant run in the all-important game.