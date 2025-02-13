Jyoti’s journey in hockey is a testament to perseverance, determination, and passion. From humble beginnings to making a mark in the recently-concluded Women’s Hockey India League and now her eyes set on FIH Pro League 2024/25 India leg, her story is one of resilience and unwavering belief in her dreams.

Advertisment

Jyoti’s hockey journey began in the sixth grade, a time of hardship for her family. After the untimely passing of her father, her mother struggled to make ends meet. One day, while visiting Jyoti’s school to pay the fees, her mother met coach Pritam Rani Siwach, former Indian captain.

When Pritam inquired about her ability to support Jyoti’s aspirations, her mother revealed their financial struggles. The coach reassured her that everything—shoes, clothing, and training—would be provided for free. Despite financial hardships, Jyoti’s mother made sacrifices, even offering to teach for free, ensuring that Jyoti could pursue her passion for hockey.

Also Read: English Football welcomes semi-automated offside technology



Jyoti, who plays as a forward player for the national team, credits the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) for teaching her crucial lessons, both on and off the field. The exposure to international players helped her adapt to their speed and techniques, preparing her for the high-intensity matches in the upcoming FIH Pro League. She learned the importance of building connections beyond the field and maintaining a winning mindset, whether in a practice match or a high-stakes tournament.

Advertisment

Playing alongside foreign athletes helped Jyoti and her teammates elevate their game, making their transition to the FIH Pro League smoother. She believes that such exposure is instrumental in bridging the gap between junior and senior levels of hockey. As the Junior World Cup approaches, she is optimistic that the young players who have trained with senior camps will benefit from this invaluable experience.

'Rani's advice has stayed with me'

Her association with Rani Rampal, former Indian hockey player, is built on their shared passion for the game. Rani has always admired Jyoti’s commitment to improving the game and once gave her a piece of advice that has stayed with her: “Just believe in yourself. Believe in your game. Everything else will fall into place.”

Advertisment

When Jyoti was picked for the Surma franchise in the Women’s Hockey India League, she felt a rush of excitement and gratitude. While she expected to be selected, she was overjoyed when Surma placed their trust in her abilities. She views this opportunity as a stepping stone for young players like her, as well as for domestic and HIL players, to showcase their talent on a bigger stage.

Reflecting on her training under coach Harendra Singh, Jyoti stresses on the sense of unity, discipline, and strength he instilled in the team. His vision for team cohesion and his passion for the sport have left a lasting impact on her.

Indian Women’s team are set to play their first match against England Women on Feb 15 at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Jyoti acknowledges that every top team in the FIH Pro League poses a challenge, but her focus remains on self-improvement and executing strategies with precision.

Jyoti’s journey—from a determined young girl overcoming personal hardships to representing India—serves as an inspiration for aspiring hockey players. With her unwavering spirit and hunger for success, she continues to strive for excellence, aiming to take Indian women’s hockey to greater heights.