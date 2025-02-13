Semi-automated offside technology will make its debut in English football in seven of the eight FA Cup fifth-round ties, it was announced on Thursday.

Advertisment

The technology will be used at all the ties hosted at Premier League stadiums, with the all-Championship clash between Preston v Burnley match the only exception.

Also read | Luis Rubiales' lawyer asks for acquittal after calling the kiss 'expression of uncontrollable joy'

A statement issued on Thursday confirmed the Premier League would seek to introduce the technology in its competition later in the season.

Advertisment

The Premier League hopes the SAOT technology will reduce the length of offside checks by an average of 31 seconds.

It has worked with technology provider Genius Sports on the new offside system.

Speaking last week, Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes said there had been "significant progress" on the technology in recent weeks.

Advertisment

"The system that we've adopted, we believe it to be the best system," he said. "We believe it to be the most accurate and the most future-proof system as well."

European football's governing body UEFA introduced the technology in the Champions League at the start of the 2022/2023 campaign.

FA Cup fifth-round ties will be held around the weekend of March 1 and 2.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.