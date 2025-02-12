Last edition’s bronze medallists, India, kicked off their Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory over Macau in Group D at the Qingdao Sports Centre Conson Gymnasium in China on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The dominant victory also confirmed India’s passage to the knockout stage. They will now face two-time runners-up South Korea in the second Group D clash to determine the group winner.

National Games mixed doubles gold medallists Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath began India’s march with a 21-10, 21-9 win over Leong Iok Chong and NG Weng Chi in the tie’s opening mixed doubles match.

Lakshya Sen then made it 2-0 with a 21-16, 21-12 victory over Pui Pang Fong in the men’s singles, while Malvika Bansod then confirmed India’s passage to the knockout stage by beating Chan Hao Wai 21-15, 21-9 in the women’s singles.

India fielded a scratch combination of MR Arjun and Chirag Shetty in the men’s doubles and had no trouble defeating Macau’s pairing of Pui and Vong Kok Weng 21-15, 21-9 to make it 4-0.

The women’s doubles pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly completed the 5-0 score line with a 21-10, 21-5 triumph over Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa, applying the icing on the cake.

India will clash with South Korea on Thursday morning (Feb 13), with the victor claiming top spot in Group D.

Results:

India beat Macau 5-0 (Satish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath bt Leong Iok Chong/Ng Weng Chi 21-10, 21-9; Lakshya Sen bt Pui Pang Fong 21-16, 21-12; Malvika Bansod bt Chan Hao Wai 21-15, 21-9; MR Arjun/Chirag Shetty bt Pui Chi Chon/Vong Kok Weng 21-15, 21-9; Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly bt NG Weng Chi/Pui Chi Wa 21-10, 21-5).

