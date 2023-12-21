Official: Sanjay Singh succeeds Brij Bhushan Singh as new WFI president, paves way to lift ban on organisation

The saga surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections has finally come to an end as Sanjay Singh officially succeeds outgoing President Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan. The news came on Thursday (Dec 21) afternoon after the elections were held in the national capital New Delhi. With the vote counting taking place immediately in the aftermath of the elections, Sanjay Singh gained the majority votes to succeed his close friend and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan.