LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Official: Sanjay Singh succeeds Brij Bhushan Singh as new WFI president, paves way to lift ban on organisation

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
main img

Official: Sanjay Singh succeeds Brij Bhushan Singh as new WFI president, paves way to lift ban on organisation Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections were held on Thursday (Dec 21) in the national capital New Delhi. With the vote counting taking place immediately in the aftermath of the elections, Sanjay Singh gained the majority votes to succeed his close friend and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan.

The saga surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections has finally come to an end as Sanjay Singh officially succeeds outgoing President Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan. The news came on Thursday (Dec 21) afternoon after the elections were held in the national capital New Delhi. With the vote counting taking place immediately in the aftermath of the elections, Sanjay Singh gained the majority votes to succeed his close friend and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan.

More to Follow...

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

IPL 2024 auction: Pat Cummins or Aiden Markram, who should captain SRH? De Villiers shares his choice

Tennis governing bodies focused to combat online abuse of players

Who is Bodhana Sivanandan? Eight-year-old prodigy who won best female player at European Chess tournament