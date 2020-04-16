Official: IPL 2020 suspended till further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday officially announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 stands suspended till further notice due to the evolving global health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increased suspension of IPL 2020 comes after the lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc not only in India but across the world. After going through the current situation, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI came to a conclusion that suspending the 13th edition of IPL, until further notice, is the best possible way to move forward.

BCCI, in the statement released on Thursday, stated that the health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in the game remain its top priority while adding that franchise owners, broadcasters, sponsors and all the stakeholders came to a general conclusion that the tournament will only commence when it is safe to do so.

The Indian cricket board further stated that it will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a possible start date and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.

BCCI’s statement in full:

Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice.

The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.

