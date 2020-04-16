Cricket Australia to stand down all but skeleton staff from April 27 until end of the financial year amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced that it will be standing down most of their staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian cricket board released a statement where the apex body of the country said that they will be standing down all but a skeleton staff as part of their financial plans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the sporting calendar shattered with absolutely no live-action. Sportspersons have been restricted to train indoors with uncertainty over the resumption of sports. While Cricket Australia said that they are planning for a return to training or live-action, no one is certain when it will be possible, at this stage.

Notably, staffs were already on a reduced pay but now they all will be without any job from April 27 until the remainder of the financial year. The Australian board further mentioned that they are actively seeking advice from medical experts and government agencies for the resumption of play. The Australian financial year starts from July 1 and ends on June 30.

ALSO READ: NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother dies of Covid-19

“The impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one sport. Cricket Australia - like all sporting bodies - is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, any many scenarios are being considered,” the Cricket Australia statement read.

“We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian Cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively.

“We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: 'Use charter flights and bring players early' - Brad Hogg reckons ICC T20 World Cup shouldn't be cancelled

“We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible,” it concluded.

With Australia going under a complete lockdown for six months, there is major uncertainty on whether the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November takes place as planned. The speculations are rife that the showpiece event could be postponed and the decision by Cricket Australia to stand down most of their staff adds nothing but fuel to the fire.

